No one will be thrown out, Maharashtra CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday assured all that his government would protect the rights of citizens of every caste and religion in the State.

“The citizens need not have any misconceptions on the Citizenship Amendment Act. This government will ensure the protection of rights of citizens of every caste and religion,” Mr. Thackeray reiterated in Assembly.

“The Act is set to be discussed in Supreme Court. Therefore, I appeal to the people to not get scared,” the Chief Minister said in wake of reports of stone pelting and violence in Beed, Hingoli and Parbhani during the anti-CAA rallies on Friday.

“The country is facing an atmosphere of disruption, fear and mistrust. The whole country has erupted in agitation and some places have even witnessed violence. This is the time when all should stand united to remove any misconceptions from the minds of the citizens. I have personally spoken to the law and order agencies to ensure that peace prevails,” said Mr. Thackeray.

He further said that “Those who want to protest should do so peacefully and submit their memorandum. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out after the implementation of the Act. I hope no one will resort to violence and spoil the reputation of the State,” Mr. Thackeray said while also appealing to all MLAs to ensure peace in their respective constituencies.