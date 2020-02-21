No one needs to fear about CAA, NPR, says Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi

No one needs to fear about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) as it will not throw anyone out of the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Friday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was Mr. Thackeray’s first meeting with Mr. Modi after taking over as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Mr. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was earlier a part of the BJP-led NDA, but it formed the “Maha Vikas Aghadi” (MVA) government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after parting ways with the BJP.

“I had a good discussion with the Prime Minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and the NRC with the Prime Minister. No one needs to fear about the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country,” Mr. Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.

He also denied that there was any friction among the constituents of the MVA. He asserted that his government would complete its five-year term.

The Congress and the NCP are reportedly miffed over the Chief Minister’s stand on the NPR and the CAA.

“There is no friction among the allies. We are going to run the government for five years,” Mr. Thackeray said.

He also said the Prime Minister had assured him of extending all cooperation to the Maharashtra government.