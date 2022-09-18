No objection to survey of madrasas: Darul Uloom

Islamic seminary asks madrasas to cooperate with U.P. Government

Islamic seminary asks madrasas to cooperate with U.P. Government

In a conference of madrasas organised by Darul Uloom in Deoband on Sunday, the leading Islamic seminary said it was not against the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Government survey of unrecognised madrasas in the State and appealed to the management of madrasas to cooperate with the government officials in carrying out the survey.

Rabta Madaris-e-Islamia Arabia, the body that governs the madrasas affiliated with Darul Uloom, released a manifesto that included a four-point advisory that said the management of madrasas should provide documents to the officials conducting the survey and maintain transparency in financial records. It further said the ownership records should be kept in order and the madrasa land should be registered as per the law. The madrasas have also been advised to maintain a clean and hygienic environment and provide healthy food to students.

The conference, attended by around 250 madrasas of the State, was addressed by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, and Maulana Mufti Abdul Qasim Nomani, rector of the seminary.

Addressing the media, Mr. Madani said the seminary or the Muslims, in general, had no objection to the survey being conducted by the Yogi Adityanath Government and the doors of the madrasas were open to all. “So far the picture of the survey that has come out, there is nothing to fear or be apprehensive about.”

Reiterating that madrasas had played an important role in the Freedom Movement, Mr. Madani appealed to the directors of the madrasas “to cooperate in the survey as we have nothing to hide.”

The senior Islamic scholar said as much as the community needed doctors and engineers, it also needed clerics and muezzins to serve at the mosques across the country.

On the funding of madrasas, Mr. Madani said, Muslims take government help in worldly matters. “We don’t seek government supports in matters of religion...in running of mosques and madrasas.”

Answering a question on the education in madrasas, Mr. Madani said the Darul Uloom was working with the government to streamline the education in madrasas, and in the next five to seven years, the seminary would admit only those who had passed the 10 th standard from a recognised education board.

Mr. Nomani said the madrasas were being run as per the freedom of thought, belief, and religion guaranteed by the Constitution. He advised the management of madrasas to maintain transparency in financial matters and get their accounts audited.

Earlier, Maulana Mufti Shukat Bastavi, Chief of Rabta Madaris-e-Islamia Arabia said the madrasas played an important role in preserving the Islamic heritage and in uprooting the British colonial rule. “On one hand we fulfilled the theological needs of the largest minority in the country and on the other we created responsible citizens for the country.”

He said the madrasas had consistently raised their voice against terrorism and helped provide education to the poorest sections of society. “The intelligence agencies are free to check these madrasas. Over the years, none of the madrasas have been found indulging in anti-national activities.” He appealed to the media to keep a positive outlook on madrasas.