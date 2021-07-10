No need for CBI probe, says HC

‘Facts in fake jab racket don’t warrant investigation by agency’

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ruled out a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) into the fake vaccination racket.

The facts “do not warrant an investigation by the CBI”, it said.

“Whether investigation by the said agency would be necessitated in future would depend upon the conclusion of this investigation, and the subsequent steps taken by the prosecution further to it,” the order by a Bench of Justice I. P. Mukerji and Justice Aniruddha Roy said.

The prime accused in the case, Debanjan Deb, along with his collaborators had been “able to deceive a large section of innocent people, lure them to take vaccination from him at a serious risk to their lives”, the court observed. The inquiry “does not show that there is any deficiency... that should compel the court to order investigation by the CBI”.

The court order came in response to several writ petitions filed over the past few days.