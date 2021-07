This comes three days after the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the State's move to go ahead with the annual yatra

The Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh has been deferred this year, the State government said on Saturday evening.

This comes three days after the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the State's move to go ahead with the annual yatra amid fears of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"On the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Kanwar Sanghs have deferred the Kanwar Yatra this year," said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary information, U.P.