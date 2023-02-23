No fresh tax proposed in Haryana Budget for 2023-24

February 23, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the State budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Mr. Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed ₹1,83,950 crore State budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6% over the revised estimates of ₹1,64,808 crore.

There is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax in the State budget for 2023-24, said Mr. Khattar in the State Assembly here.

Mr. Khattar said it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government.

He said feedback of MLAs and different sections of the society were taken and were incorporated in the budget.

The Chief Minister also announced a CM fund for financial support to women startup entrepreneurs or those who come from families with annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh.

Mr. Khattar proposed to increase social security pension from ₹2,500/month to ₹2,750/month in the State budget.

Talking about the stubble-burning issue, he said that paddy stubble-burning incidents have dropped 48% in Haryana and it was appreciated at national level. He further targetted 20,000 acre land for natural farming in the State

The Haryana Chief Minister also proposed ₹400 crore for Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog in the State budget for 2023 -24, up from ₹40 crore.