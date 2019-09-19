Other States

No court relief for Punjab lawmaker

The Gurdaspur sessions court on Wednesday refused relief to Lok Insaaf Party chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in a case of altercation with the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner, terming his behaviour as “irresponsible, threatening and intimidating”.

Rejecting the MLA’s anticipatory bail plea, District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumari found his custodial investigation necessary for establishing the truth.

