No breakthrough yet in missing AMU student case

There has been no breakthrough in the case of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student who went missing from a market near the campus on Tuesday. University officials said they were working with the U.P. police to find out the whereabouts of Athar Ali, 22, a student of the final year of graduation.

University Proctor Mohd Waseem Ali said his mobile’s location was traced to Delhi’s Anand Vihar by the police. “We have been told that his mobile opened for a few seconds in Delhi. A police team is searching for him in Delhi.”

Mr. Ali further said that new facts had emerged in the case on Friday.

“After talking to his friends and roommates, it has emerged that he used to make WhatsApp calls to a girl in Delhi. The police have asked for some time to check his WhatsApp call record,” he said.