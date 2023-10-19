Nitish Kumar talks of ‘friendship’ with BJP leaders, slams last UPA government

October 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PATNA

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — who is running a coalition mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar with allies Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties — made some surprising remarks on Thursday (October 19), saying that as long as he was alive, his “friendship” with BJP leaders would remain.

Mr. Kumar also slammed the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, saying that it had not “heard” his voice.

He was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari in East Champaran district. President Droupadi Murmu, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, and senior State BJP leader and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh were all present on the dais when Mr. Kumar talked about “friendship” with the BJP.

‘Friends for life’

“As long as I’m alive, my friendship with BJP leaders will remain connected. All those present here are friends. Who is where these days, is not a question. Does it mean our friendship will end?” Mr. Kumar said, pointing towards Mr. Singh and others on the dais.

Mr. Kumar quit the BJP-led NDA in August 2022 and has played a key role this year in the formation of an Opposition coalition against the BJP for next year’s general election.

He slammed the previous Congress-led regime at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “That last UPA government did not even hear my voice [regarding a Central university in Bihar]. When the new government was formed in 2014, my voice was heard,” he said.

Though the Opposition ÌNDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna and chaired by Mr. Kumar, the group has not met since September 1. There is speculation that the Bihar CM wanted to become convener of the coalition, but as no such decision has been taken, he is allegedly maintaining a “safe distance” from the Opposition bloc. However, Mr. Kumar has denied having any such desire or intent.

‘BJP’s doors shut against Nitish’

His comments were not welcomed by either his former or current allies. “Nitish Kumar has left us. BJP believes that we’re together in the name of development but there is difference between us on principles. Our party leader Amit Shah has repeatedly said that all doors of the BJP have now been shut for Nitish Kumar,” State BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said. Incidentally, Mr. Shah, the Union Home Minister, is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 5 to address a rally at Muzaffarpur.

Another senior State BJP leader and former Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha added: “At least, Nitish Kumar realised that the BJP took him from zero to the top. The BJP had entrusted him with the responsibility to end jungle raj and to establish good governance in the State.”

The CM’s ruling ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, tried to play down his comments. “Senior State BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh was sitting there along with others, so [Mr. Kumar] spoke about his personal relationship with him. People might have misinterpreted what he said there,” said RJD leader and former MLA Shakti Yadav.