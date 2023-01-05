Nitish hints at nationwide yatra after budget session of State Assembly next month

January 05, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - PATNA

Beginning his 14 th yatra named Samadhan Yatra (solution journey) from West Champaran district on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave hints that he would undertake a nationwide journey after the budget session of the State Assembly, which was to start from next month. During his month-long yatra Mr. Kumar will cover 18 districts of the State and take review of the status of his government’s schemes and projects. He would find a solution to unfinished tasks and sort out obstacles in the process.

The budget session of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 25. Mr. Kumar set off his samadhan yatra from Darubari village where he reviewed government projects and heard the demands of local villagers. The Chief Minister was accompanied by several senior officials of the State and two cabinet colleagues, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha.

“Despite severe cold reeling here villagers in large numbers have come out to meet Mr. Kumar and put their demands before him. The response has been very good and the Chief Minister is reviewing works of government projects and schemes minutely,” Mr. Jha told mediapersons. But, taking potshots over Mr. Kumar’s upcoming nationwide tour, senior State BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar said, “His government might be buying a jet costing ₹250 crore and a helicopter worth ₹100 crore for his nationwide tour but, the question is who is going to receive him at other places.” State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, “During his yatra, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar must tell the nation about the status of education and industries in his home State.”

Poll strategist and former party colleague of Mr. Kumar, Prashant Kishor who too is currently undertaking a yatra across the State under his Jan Suraaj programme, too took a swipe at Mr. Kumar’s samadhan yatra. “The Chief Minister is on his 14 th yatra, Sir will complete the yatra of districts with 30-40 lakh population in 4-5 hours while meeting officials, public representatives and some local people ! Do you think, the people will get some benefit from this yatra of Nitish ji,” wondered Mr. Kishor whom Mr. Kumar had once called “future of Bihar”.

However, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Let them say whatever they want. I do not take notice of them. It’s not for the first time that I’ve come out on a yatra, as previously too I’ve been undertaking such yatras and making a review of things.”

