Nitish continues to avoid media after controversial remarks in State Assembly

November 14, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Amarnath Tewary
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the Chhath Ghats being built on the banks of the Ganga river ahead of ‘Chhath Puja’, in Patna, on November 14, 2023.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the Chhath Ghats being built on the banks of the Ganga river ahead of ‘Chhath Puja’, in Patna, on November 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Kumar’s recent comments on the role of women’s education in population control, and against former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, have embarrassed his party

Following the rows that erupted in the aftermath of his recent comments, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been maintaining safe distance from the media. On the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Tuesday, he greeted mediapersons with folded hands and a well-maintained silence.

After paying tributes to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Patna, Mr. Kumar did not engage with the local mediapersons even after they, in local colloquialism, asked him, “kahe naraaj hain, sir? [why are you angry, sir?]”. Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Department Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close confidante of Mr. Kumar, guided him away from the peering eyes of the media.

Mr. Kumar’s recent comments on the role of education among women as a contributing agent to population control, and against former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, have forced him into a corner vis-à-vis the media. His remarks had invited huge criticism, and embarrassed his government. Buzz is abound in State political circles that Mr. Kumar has been advised by his coterie to refrain from speaking to the media “to avoid any further embarrassment” to him, and to the party.

On Tuesday, a visibly hurt Mr. Manjhi along with State BJP leaders, staged a silent dharna (protest) in front of the statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar near Patna High Court. Mr. Manjhi said that Mr. Kumar had lost his “mental balance” and that he (Mr. Manjhi) would stage similar protest at Rajghat in Delhi after chhath (solar deity) festival so that Mr. Kumar might return to his “good senses”.

“I am senior to Nitish Kumar in terms of age and political experience, and he still addressed me disrespectfully. It seems he [Mr. Kumar] has lost his mental balance and I’ll stage a similar protest at Rajghat in Delhi after chhath so that good senses come to his mind,” the septuagenarian told mediapersons. “Bihar needs to get rid of a Chief Minister who is not mentally sound,” Mr. Manjhi added.

