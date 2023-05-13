NIA arrests one person in 2021 Thane fake currency case

May 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one person in the 2021 fake currency case in Naupada, Thane.

According to the Central agency, searches conducted at six locations led to 33-year-old Mohammad Fayaaz, a resident of Mumbai. Twelve sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case were found in his custody. Co-accused Riyaz and Nasir are currently in judicial custody for counterfeiting Indian currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination.

The original complaint was registered by the Thane Police Station on November 18, 2021 under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. After the police had charge-sheeted the duo, the NIA took over and re-registered the case on February 7, 2023.