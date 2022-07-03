NHRC seeks report on harassment of Chakmas in Arunachal

The human rights panel acted on a complaint by an NGO

GUWAHATI:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district to submit its Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint alleging harassment and false prosecution of some Chakma villagers.

The complaint was lodged by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI).

In its order on July 1, the NHRC said the Deputy Commissioner would have to appear in person before, if it fails to submit the ATR against the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Changlang’s Miao Circle by July 8. The NHRC cited Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 to warn of this step.

This is the second time that the NHRC has sought the ATR. The first deadline was May 6 after the rights panel took cognisance of the CDFI’s complaint on March 4.

The CDFI had said the Miao Circle authorities had on February 10 falsely prosecuted five people of the district’s Dharmapur village for violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and removal of pillars erected between Dharmapur and Neoton villages. One of the persons prosecuted did not exist, it said.