NHRC issues notice to U.P. over suicide by rape survivor’s father

May 22, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on May 22 issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, on suicide by a 45-year-old farmer whose daughter was raped. It is alleged that the farmer was forced by the police to strike a compromise with the accused in Pilibhit district. The minor victim belonged to the Scheduled Caste.

The government has been asked to submit a report within four weeks.

“The report should include the present status of the matter and disbursement of the monetary relief to the victim under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995. The government has been asked to detail the action taken against the delinquent officer, responsible for the tragedy,” the NHRC said in a communique.

According to reports, the father had filed a police complaint after his daughter, who was on her way to the farm, was kidnapped earlier this month. According to the family, the police, instead of registering a First Information Report, forced a compromise between the rape survivor and the accused in the presence of some relatives.

Upset with the police closing the matter without the consent of the daughter or himself, the farmer committed suicide on May 17, 2023.

