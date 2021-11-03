Other States

NHRC asks Tripura government for report on violence

Acting on a October 28 complaint by TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale, the NHRC directed its registry to send a copy of the complaint to the Tripura Chief Secretary and DGP.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has this week asked the Tripura government for a report on the recent instances of political and communal violence in the State.

Acting on a October 28 complaint by All-India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, the NHRC on Tuesday directed its registry to send a copy of the complaint to the Tripura Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, asking for action-taken reports within four weeks.

“The complainant…has highlighted issues regarding rising incidents of political violence and violence against persons from religious minority community in the State of Tripura. It is alleged that workers of ruling party of the State had attacked leaders of All-India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the State”, the NHRC proceedings read.

The commission said the complainant had also alleged that an MP and other Trinamool workers had been attacked, referring to Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev. The complaint also cited the incidents following a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in North Tripura, where a mosque and some shops were vandalised.

“Reports of violence against persons from religious minority community were also reported but ironically the State machinery acted like a bystander by siding with the rioting mob. It is also stated that post such incidents, there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of that community in the area with regard to their life and safety”, said the NHRC.

The NHRC also directed that the complaint be sent to the State human rights commission, which would be asked to submit details of any action taken in the matter within four weeks.

Following attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh last month, the VHP had carried out a protest rally in Tripura on October 26, which led to violence and attacks on mosques as well as shops and homes of Muslims.


