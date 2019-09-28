NGT slams U.P. for failing to provide potable water in Kanpur

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday rapped the Uttar Pradesh government over its failure to provide potable water to the residents of Kanpur, and directed the Chief Secretary to ensure availability of clean water.

Taking note of a report furnished by an NGT-appointed committee, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The report is self-speaking and paints a grim picture of failure of authorities in taking remedial measures, forcing the inhabitants to drink polluted water which is a serious hazard to health.”

“Access to potable drinking water is a fundamental right and an inalienable duty of the State. The State has clearly failed in doing so in the present case... remedial measures must be taken,” the Bench added.

It also directed the Chief Secretary to initiate action against responsible officials of the State government, U.P. Jal Nigam and the State pollution control board for allowing discharge of untreated sewage and effluents directly into the Ganga.