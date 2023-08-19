HamberMenu
NGOs conduct cleanliness drive in Manipur relief camps

The initiative also aimed to show the inmates that their well-being was a shared concern, according to a member of the Rural Women Upliftment Society

August 19, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Locals and NGO members participate in a clean-up around one of the camps in Churachandpur, Manipur, on August 14, 2023.

Locals and NGO members participate in a clean-up around one of the camps in Churachandpur, Manipur, on August 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI Two Manipur-based NGOs, along with with other charitable organisations, carried out a cleanliness drive across nine relief camps in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on August 14, 2023.

Displaced by the ethnic clashes that broke out on May 3 in Manipur, more than 50,000 people have taken shelter in 350-odd relief camps. Many of these are in Churachandpur, harbouring people from the Kuki-Zomi community. 

“The joint effort on August 14 sought to enhance the living conditions of the displaced people in the relief camps that were facing challenges in maintaining a hygienic environment. It was also aimed at uplifting the spirits of the inmates by showing them that their well-being is a shared concern,” a member of the Rural Women Upliftment Society (RWUS) said on August 19.

The RWUS is based in Sielmat village in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts in the ongoing clashes. 

The RWUS organised the community initiative with another NGO, Highland Impact.

“Local community members along with the representatives of the NGOs involved collaborated to ensure the smooth execution of the clean drive. The volunteers engaged with the camp residents, exchanging stories and experiences to further foster a sense of unity and solidarity,” the RWUS member said.

The NGOs are likely to carry out similar drives in the other relief camps in the Churachandpur district.

