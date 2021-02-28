New water harvesting plans reviewed

New initiatives for water harvesting and groundwater recharge have been launched in Rajasthan with the design standardisation of water sources. The State Public Health Engineering Department has chalked out a plan for constructing water recharge structures near tubewells and hand pumps.
At a review of the activities under the Centre’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here, the significance of guidelines for water scarcity areas was highlighted along with the focus on regular monitoring by the water and sanitation committees in all districts. The implementation support agencies have also been selected for these committees.
Linked with MGNREGS
Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, said the funds available under the 15th Finance Commission would be utilised for building water recharge structures and the construction works would be linked with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
The works undertaken for piped water supply in the buildings in the rural areas would be completed by March 31, said Mr. Pant.
