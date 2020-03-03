New regional alliance formed in Tripura

Two regional parties in Tripura have come together to launch an alliance to contest in the elections to the 28-member tribal autonomous district council likely to take place in May. The Tipraland State Party (TSP) and the IPFT (Tipraha) hoped that some more indigenous parties would join the United Progressive Regional Alliance (UPRA).

Alliance leaders like Binay Debbarma, Badhu Debbarma and Chitta Debbarma said primarily their aim has been the tribal council elections but they would essentially deal with contentious issues like the CAA, the NPR and the NRC vis-a-vis the benefit and interest of the State’s 33% indigenous community.

Like the other regional parties, the new platform opposed the CAA and the NPR but supported the demand for the introduction of the NRC in Tripura.

The leaders said they would approach other indigenous-based political parties to join the UPRA to take on the BJP and the Opposition Congress and the CPI(M) in the elections to the council which was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.