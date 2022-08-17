New Bihar law minister wanted in a kidnapping case, CM Nitish says ‘ no information’

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Kartikeya Singh alias Master Saheb took oath as new Law Minister in the mahagathbandhan cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, controversy erupted on Wednesday as arrest warrant was issued against him in an old kidnapping case.

However, it is said Mr. Singh was granted interim protection from “no coercion” by a local court of Danapur in the case.

Mr. Singh, said to be close to imprisoned bahubali (strongman) RJD leader and MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, had taken oath as new law minister of the new cabinet formed on August 16.

Earlier, a warrant of arrest was issued against Mr. Singh in a kidnapping caste (859/14) on July 14, 2022, and he was to surrender in the case on August 16, 2022, in the court but he reached Raj Bhawan to take oath as new law minister of Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.

A case of kidnapping was registered against Mr. Singh and 17 others in Patna’s Bihta police station in 2014. Mr. Singh is accused of conspiracy to kidnap a builder.

Mr. Singh was to surrender in a local court in Danapur.

Mr. Singh was recently inducted into RJD and became party MLC. He is said to be the lone Upper caste Bhumihar legislator from RJD to be inducted into the cabinet on August 16.

“I have no such information”, quipped chief minister Nitish Kumar when media persons asked him about wart of arrest against Mr. Singh.

Meanwhile speaking to media persons, Mr. Singh said he was being falsely charged and there was no warrant of arrest against him.

Sources close to Mr. Singh told The Hindu that earlier on August 12, 2022, he was granted “interim protection till September 1’ 2022” by the court of Additional District and Session (3 rd), Danapur.

Mr. Singh had mentioned about the case in his affidavit, said the source.

“No coercive” is being granted to Kartikeya Singh alias Master Saheb in the case (859/2014) till 01.09.2022”, said the court order which has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, senior state BJP leader and party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded that chief minister Nitish Kumar should “immediately sack” Kartikeya Singh from the cabinet.

“If Kartikeya Singh had warrant of arrest issued against him and he had to surrender in the court, how could he took oath as Law minister on the same day?. This is return of jungle raj in Bihar”, Mr. Modi told media persons in Delhi.

“The new cabinet of mahagathbandhan government is full of tainted ministers like Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Kartikeya Singh and others”, added Mr. Modi.

As many as 31 ministers — 16 from RJD and 11 from JD(U), two from Congress and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an Independent candidate had taken oath as ministers in chief minister Nitish Kumar-led new mahagathbandhan government.