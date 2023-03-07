Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for fifth term

March 07, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio on March 7 took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present at the oath-taking ceremony in Kohima.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Nagaland in Kohima.

Mr. Rio will be leading an all-party government with no Opposition in his State even as the Central Government continues talks with former rebels of the NSCN (IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border State.

The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

All other parties in the State subsequently extended their letters of support to the Mr. Rio-led alliance.

Since the commencement of the election campaign, both NDPP and BJP had projected 72-year-old Mr. Rio as their chief ministerial candidate.

(with PTI/ANI inputs)