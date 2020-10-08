Other States

NCP to contest Bihar Assembly polls

The NCP on Thursday said it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the elections. File Photo.  

The NCP on Thursday said it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The party in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing in the eastern state soon.

Also Read | NCP: strongly oppose passage of farm Bills

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party’s key star campaigner for the polls, it said.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, party MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan are among the other star campaigners.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Related Topics
Nationalist Congress Party
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 2:40:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ncp-to-contest-bihar-assembly-polls/article32801824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story