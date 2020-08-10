‘NCP MLAs are not planning to join BJP’, says Nawab Malik

Spokesperson says rumours being spread

Discarding rumours that 12 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra are planning to join the BJP, raising questions over the stability of the alliance government, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said that in reality those from other parties who had joined the BJP want to return.

“People are claiming that 12 NCP MLAs are planning to join the BJP. How is it possible? How can those who did not quit the party when it was in opposition desert us now when we are in power? It is rubbish and baseless,” said Mr. Malik, who is spokesperson of the NCP.

Mr. Malik said the reason behind such reports was different.

“In reality, those leaders who had joined the BJP are now making requests and want to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. They are ready to resign from the MLA post and contest the elections once again,” Mr. Malik said.

“We have been hearing about the attempts to destabilise the Maharashtra government from the time it was formed. It is being spread purposely by the Opposition,” he said.

In his recent interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had dared the BJP to attempt and destabilise the MVA government.