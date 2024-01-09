GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC band team from Lakshadweep school invited to special national integration camp by PMO

The principals concerned have been directed to relieve the officials, said an order issued by Rakesh Dahiya, Director of Education, Lakshadweep Administration

January 09, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and his wife Neeta Chaudhari with a contingent of cadets from NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) pose for a group photograph at a reception hosted by him, in New Delhi on January 8, 2024.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and his wife Neeta Chaudhari with a contingent of cadets from NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) pose for a group photograph at a reception hosted by him, in New Delhi on January 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) band team from GSPSSS, Kalpeni, has been invited to participate in the special national integration camp scheduled in New Delhi between January 14 and 21 on the directives of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Defence, and Director General, NCC.

The team will also participate and perform in Bharat Parv, which is scheduled for January 23 and 24. The Ministry of Defence has arranged a special Air Force flight from Agatti to New Delhi either on January 12 or 13 to carry the team. The invitation comes close on the heels of a two-day visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the archipelago last week.

Four NCC officials have also been asked to reach Agatti on or before January 11. The principals concerned have been directed to relieve the officials, said an order issued by Rakesh Dahiya, Director of Education, Lakshadweep Administration.

The Port department will arrange a suitable schedule for the movement of the band team to Agatti. Jomon George, principal, GSPSSS Kalpeni, has been directed to make arrangements for the accommodation, transportation, and food of the cadets during their stay in Agatti.

