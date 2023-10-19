NC leader Dr. Akhone elected as new CEC of Kargil hill council

October 19, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - KARGIL

National Conference (NC) leader Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhone was elected as new Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil on Wednesday.

An official said the NC proposed the name of Dr. Akhone as the elected members of the new Council met in Kargil. Dr. Akhone’s nomination had the support of 12 elected members of the NC and 10 members of the ally Congress. The BJP and Independents have two seats each in the 26-member council. The NC and the Congress are rotating the term after 2.5 years.

Dr. Akhone assumed office soon after the council’s meeting. Accompanied by leaders and councillors of the NC and Congress, he was taken to the LAHDC-K’s Secretariat, located in Kargil’s Kurbathang area, in the form of a rally.

Dr. Akhone is a retired Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and brother of senior NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon.

“Without a doubt, he (Dr. Akhone) will lead Kargil to new heights in terms of development activities, in alignment with JKNC’s longstanding vision. His role will be instrumental in strengthening the bond between Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil, fulfilling the dreams of our esteemed leaders, from Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah to Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,” NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said.

The 26-member hill Council for Kargil was set up in July 2003. Besides 26 elected members, four councillors are nominated by the administration from the principal minority and women. Most work plans formulated at the grassroots level are approved by the Chief Executive Councillor and Executive Councilors. The CEC has been granted the rank and powers of a Cabinet Minister, while the Executive Councilors possess the rank and status of Deputy Minister.