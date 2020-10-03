Other States

NC dissolves party’s youth wing in Kashmir

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday dissolved the party’s youth wing in Kashmir province with immediate effect, saying it is in the process of constituting a new team.

“All existing bodies of Youth National Conference Kashmir up to block level stands dissolved with immediate effect,” an NC spokesperson said.

He did not give any reason for the party’s decision.

The spokesperson, however, said the NC is in the process of replacing the youth wing of the party with a new team.

