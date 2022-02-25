Nawab Malik admitted to J.J. hospital

Minister is currently in ED custody for alleged land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik is taken to a hospital in Mumbai on February 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_25_2022_000081A) | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an alleged land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has been admitted to J.J. hospital.

On February 24, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court remanded him to the ED custody till March 3 after he was questioned by the Central agency for seven hours.

Mr. Malik has been shifted to the State-run hospital after he complained of stomach pain and blood in his urine. Talking to The Hindu, his daughter, Nilofer Khan Malik, said, "He has been feeling unwell since two days and is now admitted to hospital."

The Minister for Minority and Skill Development is allowed home food and medicines by the special court. The case against him dates back to 1999, where he allegedly bought an ancestral property without paying any consideration for the same.

While the BJP is demanding his resignation, all leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are standing in his support and calling out the alleged misuse of probe agencies.