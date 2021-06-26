Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tweet hints at a possible patch-up in Punjab Congress

Former Minister took on Akali leader over inaction on sacrilege issue.

A tweet from dissident Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday indicates a possible compromise in the faction-ridden Punjab Congress.

Responding to an allegation from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was following of Rahul Gandhi’s directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases, Mr Sidhu claimed justice in the sacrilege was “inching” forward under a new Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule.. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interference.. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs,” Mr Sidhu said on Twitter.

The timing of Mr Sidhu’s tweet is as significant as its content. It comes just days after the SIT questioned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal as well as his outbursts that the Amarinder Singh government was shielding the Badals.

Directions to CM

Mr Sidhu’s tweets could give the Congress a way out as the leadership is learnt to have told the Punjab Chief Minister to show visible action not just on the sacrilege issue but also against the liquor, sand and transport mafia operating in the State.

In another tweet, the dissident Congress leader asked his government what it had done against Bikram Singh Majithia, who was blamed for being involved a drug racket when the Akalis were in power.

“To DGP [Director General Police] ... What have you done about Majithia ? About those who gave political facilitation & protection to set-up Chemical Drug Factory in Punjab ? What is action taken on Big fish mentioned in STF report sent by Hon High Court to Govt ? Thus today he threatens to put cases on us,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

While there is no unanimity among Punjab leaders on making Mr. Sidhu the Punjab Congress chief — a post he is sought to have wanted — the Congress leadership is keen to present a united face going into the 2022 Assembly elections.

In this context, through the week the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met several leaders including the incumbent Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab ministers Brahm Mohindra, Balbir Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari (all close to Capt Amarinder) as well as detractor Samsher Singh Dullo.