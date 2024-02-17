Naveen Patnaik govt. announces cash incentive for 70 lakh SHG members

February 17, 2024 06:09 am | Updated 06:09 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

With the model code of conduct expected to be in force anytime due to the upcoming polls, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha has stepped up earmarking cash incentives across different sectors. Approximately 70 lakh self-help group members, regarded a significant support base for the ruling Biju Janata Dal, will receive financial aid of ₹1,000 each for uniforms and blazers.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, also approved ₹2,000 each for 1.5 lakh SHG members occupying leadership positions. The State government will have to cough up ₹730 crore towards this.

“This historic decision aims to preserve and promote the unique identity of SHG members and federation heads under Mission Shakti, reinforcing their role as change-makers and leaders within their communities, while also fostering an environment of professionalism in budding small and medium enterprises,” said a statement, elaborating on the Cabinet decision.

It said, “The brainchild of the Odisha CM, Mission Shakti in the State has undergone a remarkable evolution, gradually ascending step by step to empower women and redefine their roles in society. From managing households to nurturing entrepreneurship, Mission Shakti has transformed more than six lakh self-help groups (SHGs) into formidable forces driving economic growth and social change.”

The Mission Shakti department said in a statement, “By fostering a culture of self-reliance and resilience, Mission Shakti has not only elevated women to a global stage, representing Mission Shakti movement on global platforms but has also reshaped societal perceptions, inspiring generations to come.”

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of 7,142 posts of accountant-cum-data entry operators who will work under the administrative control of the gram panchayats. About 70% of the sanctioned posts will be filled up by direct recruitment through an independent body while 30% of the posts will be filled up by absorbing the eligible gram rojgar sevaks (GRS). Odisha has a total of 6,794 gram panchayats.