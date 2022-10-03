Other States

National Wildlife Week: Free entry to zoos in Haryana

Zoos in Haryana's Bhiwani, Rohtak and Pipli will be open to the public for free during the National Wildlife Week.

The Wildlife Week is being celebrated across the country from October 2 to October 8.

The main programme will be organized in Yamunanagar's Chhachhrauli on October 6 where Forest Minister Kanwar Pal will be present as the chief guest.

Children are also being encouraged to visit the zoos during this period. Painting competitions will be organised for children in every district and the winners will also be awarded.

Wildlife Week is celebrated to bring awareness among the citizens to preserve the wildlife, an official statement said here on Monday.


