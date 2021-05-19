Narada case: CBI files transfer petition, makes Bengal CM Mamata party to it

Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee have been made party to the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a transfer petition to move the matter involving the Narada case out of West Bengal and also made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee party to the case.

In the transfer petition filed before Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, the CBI pointed out that on May 17, the Chief Minister also rushed to the very same CBI office at 10.50 a.m. and went straight to the room where the accused were sitting. In the petition, the central investigation agency said that even a battery of lawyers led by Shri Kalyan Banerjee, MP, “forcefully entered the CBI office and started heckling CBI officers and staff, including the head of branch, Anti-Corruption Branch, CBI, Kolkata”.

The agency also pointed out that Mr. Ghatak reached the court with a large crowd which remained on the premises throughout the day till the order of bail to the respondents was issued.

The CBI prayed for declaring the proceedings dated May 17, 2021, post production of the arrested accused before the court to be nullified in the eyes of law.

The transfer petition of the CBI along with a petition to review the stay on the bail to four leaders — Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee — will be heard before the Calcutta High Court today (Wednesday). The four persons were arrested in connection with Narada sting videos on May 17. A special CBI court had granted bail to the accused which was stayed by the Calcutta High Court on Monday.