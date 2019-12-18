Nagpur mayor narrowly escapes from bike-borne attackers

Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi had a narrow escape when two motorcycle-borne persons fired at his car on Wardha Road in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place past midnight on Tuesday when Mr. Joshi was returning home along with his family members and friends after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary at a restaurant.

More than 30 of his friends attended the celebration and returned in 10 to 15 vehicles. Mr. Joshi drove his official car, an SUV, and was last in the cavalcade.

When the cavalcade reached a junction of the Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, two motorcycle-borne persons, who were behind the car, fired three bullets at the mayor’s vehicle and fled.

“The bullets pierced through two glass windows and the rear windshield of the car, but Mr. Joshi was not hurt. He immediately stopped the car on the spot and alerted the police,” the official said.

Security personnel from Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and collected evidence and recorded testimonies of witnesses. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam also visited the spot later in the night. The police were examining CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the registration number of the motorcycle used by the attackers, the official said. “Both the accused were wearing helmets and the pillion rider fired at the mayor’s vehicle,” he added.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act.

Earlier this month, Mr. Joshi received two letters in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s complaint boxes, threatening him with dire consequences over removal of encroachments in the city. His official vehicle was also stolen from his residence last month but found within a day, he said, adding that one person was arrested in connection with the car theft.