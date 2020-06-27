Nagaur riots: CBI files charge-sheet against 24 persons

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against 24 persons in connection with the alleged riots in Rajasthan’s Nagaur in June 2017.

The agency had registered the case in January 2018, taking over an FIR earlier lodged by the local police.

It was alleged that after one Anand Pal Singh was killed in an encounter with the police on June 24, 2017, his body was not cremated. In his memory, locals organised a gathering in Sanwrad village on July 12, 2017, to pressure the government into accepting their demands. An accused and his supporters went to an area Police Control Room and threatened the administration with dire consequences if the “illegal” demands were not met, as alleged.

A large number of people allegedly gave hate speeches to instigate the crowd. The instigated crowd pelted stones at police vehicles, injuring security personnel. Some policemen were allegedly held captive in a house and the crowd snatched arms, ammunition and other items from them.

It was also alleged that the unruly mob attacked the vehicle of Superintendent of Police (Nagaur), burnt his official vehicle, and caused injuries to police personnel, according to the CBI.