Nagaland recalls all police personnel on leave

The Nagaland government has recalled all police “officers and personnel on leave” amid fears in the State about a possible breakdown of the peace process.
On Monday, the office of Nagaland’s Director-General of Police issued a wireless transmission message to all unit heads banning all kinds of leave.
The office of the State’s Chief Secretary issued a similar message asking all Deputy Commissioners and Administrative Officers to remain in station and recall all officers not on medical or maternity leave.
The recalling of all police personnel has come three days after the Centre rejected the twin demands of the extremist Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for a separate “Naga national flag” and “Naga Yezabo” (constitution).
The Centre and NSCN-IM have been pursuing a peace process since signing a ceasefire in August 1997.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor