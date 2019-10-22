Nagaland recalls all police personnel on leave

The Nagaland government has recalled all police “officers and personnel on leave” amid fears in the State about a possible breakdown of the peace process.

On Monday, the office of Nagaland’s Director-General of Police issued a wireless transmission message to all unit heads banning all kinds of leave.

The office of the State’s Chief Secretary issued a similar message asking all Deputy Commissioners and Administrative Officers to remain in station and recall all officers not on medical or maternity leave.

The recalling of all police personnel has come three days after the Centre rejected the twin demands of the extremist Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for a separate “Naga national flag” and “Naga Yezabo” (constitution).

The Centre and NSCN-IM have been pursuing a peace process since signing a ceasefire in August 1997.