Nagaland bypoll: Ruling NDPP retains Tapi Assembly seat

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Noke Wangnao on August 28

December 03, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Guwahati

Rahul Karmakar
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio with leaders of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Dimapur, Nagaland. File photo

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio with leaders of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Dimapur, Nagaland. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which rules Nagaland in alliance with the BJP, won the by-election to the Tapi Assembly constituency in the Mon district on Sunday, December 3.

The by-poll was held on November 7.

NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak defeated Congress rival Wanglem Konyak by 5,333 votes. The former polled 10,053 votes while the latter managed 4,720.

A total of 45 votes were polled in the None of the Above category.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Noke Wangnao on August 28. He had won the seat for the NDPP in the February State elections.

