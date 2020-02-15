Nagaland Assembly passes ₹21,068.85 crore state budget

The Nagaland Assembly on Saturday passed the state budget of ₹21,068.85 crore for the fiscal 2020-21 by voice vote.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the charge of the finance portfolio, had presented the ₹2,358.81 crore deficit budget on February 13 in the Assembly.
Following two days of debate, it was passed on Saturday.
The House rejected the cut motions moved by opposition members of the Naga People’s Front.
The House also passed the Nagaland Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2020, authorising the Peoples’ Democratic Alliance (PDA) government to withdraw the budgetary amount from the consolidated fund of the state for the financial year, ending March 31, 2021.
After the passage of the budget and announcement of the constitution of various financial and non-financial committees, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer adjourned the House sine die.
