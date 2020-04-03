Mylab ties up with SII, AP Globale to ramp up testing kit production

City-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions, which recently became the first indigenous manufacturer to secure commercial approval for deploying its kits for COVID-19 testing, has now tied up with Serum institute of India (SII) and AP Globale to scale up operations and escalate the delivery of these kits.

“In the next few weeks, we will be ramping up production of the COVID-19 testing kits from 1.5 lakh tests per week to 20 lakh tests per week. We expect the shortage in testing to end in a month or two,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, said.

Mylab’s testing kit, named Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit, was validated by the National Institute of Virology and developed within weeks of the outbreak. The kit was approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation after evaluation by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“We are honoured to stand by our Prime Minister and our government, while supporting them during these trying times. This partnership will ensure we do our bit to help in this time of crisis,” said Abhijit Pawar, chairman of AP Globale and managing director of the Sakal Media Group.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said the partnership could impact billions of people across the world, especially in India.

“Global innovation is the need of the hour to curb this pandemic that has affected millions across the world. The need for the maintenance and manufacturing of medical and healthcare equipment at the pace required to keep the numbers at bay has never been more important. Mylab and their team have shown exceptionally innovative capabilities when they were able to develop a time-saving testing kit within six weeks of its outbreak,” Mr. Poonawala said.

He said this investment towards Mylab would enable the firm to build its infrastructure and expand its capabilities further.