Myanmar sends back Rohingya man to India

One Rohingya Muslim, identified as Mohammad F. Ahmed, was brought back to India after the immigration officials in Myanmar refused to take charge of him as he did not possess any documents to prove that he was a resident of Myanmar.

Ahmed was caught while entering India without any travel document. He had served a prison term of seven years and six months in Rajasthan. After the prison term, he was brought on Wednesday to Manipur to be handed over to the Myanmarese authorities.

Indian immigration officer L. Meghabarna, Station House Officer of the Moreh police station L. Haokip and other officials took him to Myanmar after crossing the international gate No. 1 on Wednesday. Mr. Haokip said that the immigration officials in Myanmar refused to take charge of him as he had no identification papers. “Since we had no option, he was brought back to India,” he said, adding that now it was for the Central government to handle the case.

Officials said that in the past some Rohingya Muslims were lodged in prisons of Manipur on the charge that they had entered India without any valid travel documents. All of them were taken to the border town of Myanmar from where the immigration officials took them away. Trials of some new arrests are pending in law courts. Some others may soon be released from Manipur jails after serving the sentences. Police had recently arrested some Rohingya Muslims while entering Manipur mostly from Assam side.

Police said that the Assam Rifles and other forces have tightened security along the 356-km-long Manipur-Myanmar border. There have been arrests of smugglers of gold, drug and other contraband goods in Manipur almost every day.