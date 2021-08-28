My cardiac problems are due to post-COVID complications: Gehlot

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for the viral infection in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-COVID issues.

A day after undergoing angioplasty, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 28 said he was unable to go amongst people for the past several days as he was suffering from post-COVID health issues.

Mr. Gehlot issued a statement here, saying he was working day and night after recovering from the disease and did not get proper rest.

“I could not take proper rest as advised by doctors. Due to this, I am having post-COVID problems for so long. This is the reason why in the last several days, I was unable to go amongst the people of the State,” he said in the statement.

The Opposition, for some time now, has been trading barbs about the Chief Minister not leaving his residence to meet people.

The Chief Minister further said that he did not have cardiac issues before, and according to doctors, it was a post-COVID effect.

He thanked everyone for wishing him good health.

“Doctors say COVID-19 has varied effects on people. It affects organs like the heart, brain, kidney, liver etc. Even after recovering from it, problems like headache, exhaustion and breathlessness persist, and so both COVID-19 and post-COVID ailments should be taken seriously, he added in the statement.

He underwent angioplasty, a procedure to open up clogged arteries, at a government hospital in Lucknow on August 27.

Mr. Gehlot said he would be under supervision of doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) for the time being.

He asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and hand washing, seriously, and get themselves vaccinated on time.

The Chief Minister urged people to consult a doctor if they have any symptoms after recovering from COVID-19 as even the slightest negligence can be fatal.