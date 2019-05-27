Other States

Murder of BJP worker in Amethi: Three suspects arrested

Amethi BJP MP Smriti Irani pays her last respects to Surendra Singh, in Amethi on May 26, 2019.

Amethi BJP MP Smriti Irani pays her last respects to Surendra Singh, in Amethi on May 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

“As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them,” the DGP said.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said on Monday.

“We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh told reporters in Amethi.

“As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident,” Mr. Singh said.

“As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them,” the DGP said.

Surendra Singh, 50), a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Singh was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed during treatment.

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Uttar Pradesh
arrest
Amethi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2019 9:10:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/murder-of-bjp-worker-in-amethi-three-suspects-arrested/article27264023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story