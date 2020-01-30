Murder convict holds 20 children hostage in U.P. village

Around 20 children are held hostage in a house by a man in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on January 30 evening, police said.

A Special Police Operations Team has been dispatched to the village, where the children are still held in captivity in the basement of a house. Senior police officers and administrative officials have reached the spot to lead the rescue operation.

The motive behind the crime is not yet known nor has the suspect issued any demands.

U.P. DGP O.P. Singh said the man holding 20 children hostage was a convicted criminal in a murder case and probably out on parole. The U.P. Police was in touch with officers of the NSG to discuss intervention strategies, the DGP said. “We are building a strategy to rescue the children without causing any harm or collateral damage,” said Mr. Singh, adding that he instructed his officers to handle the situation “delicately and patiently”.

The police said they don’t know the firing capacity of the suspect. However, as per local reports, the suspect fired at villagers and police personnel when they tried to enter the house. One villager was shot in the leg, as per local reports. The suspect also allegedly hurled a country-made bomb from the window of the house.