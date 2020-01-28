‘Mumbai Bagh’ anti-CAA protests continue gaining momentum

Even post midnight, hundreds of men and women continued to gather and protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in a corner at Mumbai Central labelled “Mumbai Bagh”.

These women say they drew inspiration from their sisters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. The protests started at midnight on January 26 and the gathering continued to swell even after midnight on January 27.

The place was full of men and women from across professions and religions. Women took turns and took centre stage and shouted, “BJP tere naam [your name is], Islamophobia; NRC tere naam, Islamophobia.”

A group of men who spoke to The Hindu said, “Our kids have exams but we take turns to teach them, cook food and sit here at the protests.”

An elderly woman interrupts and says, “Humhe Bharat chahiye, Hindustan nahin, Ambedkar chahiye, Sawarkar nahin.”

There were several slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.