Mucormycosis brought under Rajasthan govt. health insurance scheme

State had declared it epidemic in May

The treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, which affects people recovering from COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic, has been added to a flagship health insurance scheme of the Rajasthan government with the expansion of its ambit. A large number of these cases were reported from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sirohi and Kota districts.

The State government had in May this year declared mucormycosis an epidemic and a notifiable disease, and made it mandatory for the health facilities to report every case of the disease. The notification issued under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, directed “integrated and coordinated” treatment of mucormycosis along with that for COVID-19.

Though the Chief Minister’s Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana has benefited over 1.20 lakh people with free medical treatment in less than three months of its launch, the authorities have taken note of reports that some empanelled hospitals charged the beneficiaries for treatment relating to COVID-19 and mucormycosis. State Health Assurance Agency chief executive officer Aruna Rajoria said here on Saturday that a provision had been made for refund in such cases. The State government had assigned nodal officers in all zones to resolve complaints in this regard.

Cashless cover

Launched on May 1, the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana has registered more than 1.30 crore families, comprising nearly 80% of the State’s population. The scheme is acclaimed as the most affordable health policy, offering cashless annual cover of up to ₹5 lakh for all.

The beneficiaries are required to pay an annual premium of ₹850 per family. Registration is free for families.