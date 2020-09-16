M.P. BJP attempting to entice voters by doling out benefits during special week: Congress

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission to dissuade the State government from attempting to “entice voters” by planning disbursal of monetary support during a special week in view of the byelections pending in 27 Assembly seats.
The party wrote to the State Chief Election Officer accusing the BJP of planning to distribute “crores of rupees” during the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Saptah’ (Poor’s welfare week) starting September 17. It contended this was despite the week not being a part of the official calendar.
The government planned to distribute milk at anganwadi centres, land titles under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, benefit under crop insurance scheme, loan to self-help groups and rural street vendors and kisan credit cards to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi among other planned disbursals.
“The BJP government is pro-poor,” said State party spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal. “The planned week is entirely legal and it’s our duty to serve the poor. The election dates have not yet been declared, so why this fuss already?” He accused the previous Congress regime of scuttling welfare schemes started by the BJP government earlier.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath