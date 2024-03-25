GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mosques covered with tarpaulin in Aligarh, Sambhal ahead of Holi

The step was taken after talks with religious leaders to maintain law and order, police officials said

March 25, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Aligarh/Sambhal (U.P.)

PTI
A mosque has been covered with a tarpaulin sheet by the Masjid Intezamia Committee on the eve of the Holi festival, in Aligarh on March 24.

A mosque has been covered with a tarpaulin sheet by the Masjid Intezamia Committee on the eve of the Holi festival, in Aligarh on March 24. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least nine mosques in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and Sambhal districts have been covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi to prevent them from being smeared with colours, police said on March 24.

The step was taken after talks with religious leaders to maintain law and order, police officials said.

In Aligarh, at least two mosques have been covered. One of them is Halwaaiyan mosque in the Sabzi Mandi area, and the other is located at Delhi Gate, Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey told reporters.

Mr. Pandey said that a flag march had been conducted in the sensitive areas with a message of peace, and police pickets had been set up in the old city areas.

In Sambhal, the district administration, in agreement with the Muslim community, has covered some mosques with tarpaulin sheets to avoid dispute.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Shrish Chandra told PTI that like last year, six-seven mosques in Sambhal have also been covered with tarpaulin with mutual consent because splashing of colours often leads to disputes.

Circle Officer (Sambhal) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary told PTI that the district administration had covered the mosques on the routes where Holi is played.

Patron of Muslim Traders Organization, Ehtesham Ahmed, said that last year, too, several mosques in Sambhal, including the Bazaar mosque, Nakhasha mosque, and the one located on Arya Samaj Road had been covered to maintain peace in the city. The covering of mosques by the administration is a good step for maintaining peace, Mr. Ahmed added.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.