More tickets to the youth in polls: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said during the upcoming Assembly polls, youths will be given more tickets than they got during the last one.

Mr. Sidhu also trained guns at the previous SAD-BJP regime accusing them of ‘patronising’ mafias in Punjab. Without naming anyone, he also took potshots at the AAP, claiming that they were after him to join their party.

Mr. Sidhu was addressing the Youth Congress workers at the Congress Bhawan here. A march was also taken out by the Youth Congress workers on the occasion of the Independence Day. He promised youths that he would honour the merit and added that he wanted youths to get opportunities.