Mohan Yadav sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Yadav’s predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the event.

December 13, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (far right) and others during the oath ceremony, in Bhopal, on December 13, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (far right) and others during the oath ceremony, in Bhopal, on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh here on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers by the governor.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers by the governor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present on the occasion.

