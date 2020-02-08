Other States

Moderate earthquake jolts Assam, north Bengal

This USGS map locates Abhayapuri, the epicentre of an earthquake that struck Assam and its neighbouring areas on February 8, 2020.

This USGS map locates Abhayapuri, the epicentre of an earthquake that struck Assam and its neighbouring areas on February 8, 2020.  

more-in

An earthquake of magnitude of 5.0 struck Assam and its neighbouring areas on February 8 evening. However, there was no casualty or damage to property, the police said. The epicentre was 16 km east of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake also jolted a few districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, sources said.

The tremors were felt around 6 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Assam
earthquake
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 10:31:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/moderate-earthquake-jolts-assam-north-bengal/article30772084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY