Moderate earthquake jolts Assam, north Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude of 5.0 struck Assam and its neighbouring areas on February 8 evening. However, there was no casualty or damage to property, the police said. The epicentre was 16 km east of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake also jolted a few districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, sources said.

The tremors were felt around 6 p.m.