Mob thrashes pastor, family in Chhattisgarh

A group of over 100 people allegedly beat up a 25-year-old pastor after barging into his house at a remote village in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Sunday. The mob also shouted slogans against religious conversion, vandalised property and manhandled the pastor’s family, a police official said.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. in Polmi village when a prayer was under way at the house of pastor Kawalsingh Paraste, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

“As per the preliminary information, a crowd of over 100 people stormed into his house and allegedly damaged articles of worship and household items, and tore scriptures,” he said.

“They allegedly beat up Paraste and manhandled his family members, including women, and then escaped,” he said. A case is being lodged in this connection and further action will be taken accordingly, Mr Garg said.

President of Chhattisgarh’s Christian Forum Arun Pannalal has said the police and the State government have not taken any action despite at least 10 such attacks being reported over the last two weeks.


