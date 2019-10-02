Other States

MNS announces candidates for 27 seats

more-in

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released its first list of 27 candidates on Tuesday for the Assembly elections. The MNS is likely to contest 125 seats.

On Monday, party chief Raj Thackeray held a meeting of party workers in Bandra, after which he announced the party’s decision to contest the elections.

The list of candidates includes party secretary Sandeep Deshpande instead of Nitin Sardesai from Mahim. He will be pitted against Shiv Sena veteran and MLA Sada Sarvankar.

The MNS has fielded Narendra Dharma Patil, who recently joined the party, from Sindkheda in Dhule district. His father, Dharma Patil, committed suicide in Mantralaya in January 2018. The party has fielded its lone corporator in BMC, Sanjay Turde, from Kalina, where he will take on Sena bigwig Sanjay Potnis.

The MNS has not declared any candidate yet from Worli against Aaditya Thackeray.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Maharashtra
state politics
politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2019 9:53:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mns-announces-candidates-for-27-seats/article29570465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY