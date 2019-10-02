MNS announces candidates for 27 seats

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released its first list of 27 candidates on Tuesday for the Assembly elections. The MNS is likely to contest 125 seats.

On Monday, party chief Raj Thackeray held a meeting of party workers in Bandra, after which he announced the party’s decision to contest the elections.

The list of candidates includes party secretary Sandeep Deshpande instead of Nitin Sardesai from Mahim. He will be pitted against Shiv Sena veteran and MLA Sada Sarvankar.

The MNS has fielded Narendra Dharma Patil, who recently joined the party, from Sindkheda in Dhule district. His father, Dharma Patil, committed suicide in Mantralaya in January 2018. The party has fielded its lone corporator in BMC, Sanjay Turde, from Kalina, where he will take on Sena bigwig Sanjay Potnis.

The MNS has not declared any candidate yet from Worli against Aaditya Thackeray.